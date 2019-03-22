TN legislators discuss school vouchers, broadband, inmates at Capitol Talk

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans got the chance to ask state leaders questions about things impacting their communities.

State leaders visited the Hub City Friday. Community members enjoyed a small breakfast before sitting down and hearing from the representatives.

After a quick recap of legislation they’re working on in Nashville, community members got the chance to ask their questions.

One of the big topics was school vouchers.

“According to what the ESAs would do, it would give a student, which would be a voucher, so much money,” said Rep. Johnny Shaw, (D) Bolivar.

$7,300 is the exact figure, but not every student would be able to take advantage of it.

“If the child is not in a failing school, then they’re not gonna be able to go,” Shaw said.

Community members also asked about internet access.

“That’s really vital to us in West Tennessee. Until we can get broadband, there’s not much use for looking for anything else,” Shaw said.

Then the topic of reintroducing inmates into society was brought up.

“We have programs already up and running. Sheriff Box in Dyersburg has a wonderful program going on where he is. He has a recidivism rate of about 9%,” said Sen. Ed Jackson, (R) Jackson.

Senator Jackson also announced that the University of Memphis Lambuth campus would get six million dollars to renovate Sprague Hall.

The next Capitol Talks meeting is set for April 12.