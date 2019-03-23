Family finds closure after locating missing member

JACKSON, Tenn. – After more than half a century of questions, a local family finds peace.

Tanya Johnson and her family now have answers to questions they have had for more than 60 years. Those answers are about their missing loved one, Corporal Benjamin White Scott, who passed away in 1951.

“So anxious, because I wanted to know what happened to him and now I know,” Johnson said. “I can’t believe some of the things he has endured, but I am thankful he is in heaven with his mom now.”

After learning information about her great uncle, Johnson says the answers have brought closure to her and her family.

“I feel at peace,” Johnson said. “My grandmother searched for many years and years, and when she passed away, I took over the search. Just finally having closure just makes me feel absolutely amazing.”

The military was able to provide information for the family that brought peace to them and tears to Johnson’s eyes.

“Everybody has been praying, and I know that those prayers have been answered because we are bringing him home,” Johnson said.

Scott will finally make his journey home to Tennessee from Hawaii, while the family is making funeral arrangements.