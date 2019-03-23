Scattered Showers Will Come In Rounds Sunday

Weather Update – 11:23 p.m. – Saturday, March 23rd

It was a mild Spring day with filtered sunshine. Cloud cover will increase overnight as we see some rain showers approach. A warm front will lift north and move across West Tennessee, bringing warm, moist conditions. Tonight will be mild with lows in the uppers 40s and low 50s thanks to the mild air being brought in from the southerly winds.

Rain is likely mainly in the early morning hours for Sunday. We will see the rain in rounds, with the second round of rain coming late Sunday ahead of a cold front that trails behind. This particular round will bring with it the potential for some storms but West Tennessee can expect a low chance for any of them to be severe.

