All-Breed Dog Show exceeds expectations with over 700 dogs

JACKSON, Tenn– A room full of dogs, sounds like it could be noisy right, but this is no ordinary room of dogs.

These dogs are groomed, polished, and trained to a tee for the 2019 All-Breed Dog Show.

This year’s dog show was extra special seeing how the show kicked off on National Puppy Day Saturday said Mark Doran president of Jackson Tennessee Francier Association.

“That was a happy coincidence for us, we normally pick the same weekend of the year, the third weekend of march, and this year it just happen to fall on National Puppy Day,” said Mark Daron.

And dogs and their owners showed up and out by exceeding some people’s expectations with over 700 dogs, forcing organizers to expand the show.

“We partnered with the Tupelo Kennel Club, so that we had 3 shows over 3 days instead of our normal 2,” said Daron.

Doran said the show has brought some people miles away from home, even from Kentucky.

“It’s close enough we can drive it with a camper in a day, socialize with some really good friends, I think it’s a good show and a beautiful fairgrounds,” said a dog owner.

With all these dogs, the judges had their work cut out for them.

“People will bring in their dogs and they will show them with the same breed, they’ll pick the best of that particular breed,” said Daron.

“You don’t even start judging until you’ve been in dogs for 10 years, so your observing all the time, and you start on breeds that you know well,” said judge, Jim Reynolds.

A portion of the proceeds made from the dog show will go to the American Kennel Club.