Library trains volunteers for weekly programs

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Public Library hosted a volunteer training session on Saturday.

The library has two types of volunteer programs: one for adults and one for teens.

Saturday’s session gave volunteers an overview of their expected duties and the paperwork they needed to fill out.

The librarian for the children and youth services, Sarah Peden, gave an overview of how many volunteers they need.

“Three or four for every program, and we do three or four programs a week. So whether you can volunteer for all of those, or you can only volunteer for one, well, we need somewhere around those numbers,” Peden said.

Library workers say the greatest need for volunteers is in the upcoming summer months.