Showers Linger Early Monday, Cool And Dry Conditions Follow

Weather Update – 11:17 p.m. – Sunday, March 24th

Much of our Sunday was quiet weather-wise. We had a round of light showers in the early morning, followed by partly to mostly cloudy but dry conditions in the afternoon. That allowed many areas to warm up into the lower 70s today. We’ve been eyeing another round of showers along with some storms approaching for later tonight. Parts of West Tennessee are under a marginal risk for a few strong storms. Right now the current batch of storms moving across southeastern Missouri and east central Arkansas have weakened some. Those will approach the area sometime after midnight.

Some of those storms could bring in some hail or damaging winds, but that threat has since dropped considerably for the night as they enter more stable air. As the cold front approaches the area we’ll continue to see mild temperatures for the night, with many areas staying in the lower 50s. A cold front moves through Monday afternoon. Expect seasonable conditions for tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to low 60s. As that cold front clears out we’ll continue to see a few spotty showers. Gradual clearing will begin late Monday into early Tuesday as high pressure build in behind it. That will bring in cooler than average temperatures in the mid 50s by Tuesday.

Rain chances will be low for much of the week as high pressure dominates the region once again. Temperatures will slowly warm into the week near the 70s. Another storm system in the Plains will give us another chance for some showers and storms possibly going into the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com