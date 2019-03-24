Two counties compete in a ‘Battle of the Counties’ basketball game

BOLIVAR, Tenn– Two counties challenge each other on the court with a Battle of the Counties Basketball Game.

5th grade and 8th grade teams from Hardeman and Fayette County battled it out to take a win back to their hometown.

Leaders of the teams said they came up with the challenge after playing a game of basketball themselves.

This is the 2nd year for the players competing against each other, and since last year they’ve gained more supporters.

“They play exposure tournaments, where they can get seen by colleges and little different other than playing around the county you get to travel out of state and you get to play for a national championship,” said Hardeman County Coach Mauricio Rivers.

Money raised at the game will go towards the players traveling expenses and uniforms.