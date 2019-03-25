Arrow Athletics aims to improve family fitness

JACKSON, Tenn.–Aiming for a new place to work out?

Check out Arrow Athletics! They cut the ribbon Monday for the grand opening.

It’s located on Vann Drive. It offers competitive and recreational gymnastics as well as martial arts. Plus, they offer women’s self defense, dance and cheer classes for people 18-months-old and up.

“My husband and I decided that this would be great for a family thing to happen in Jackson where we are able to incorporate all of the families working out and exercising at the same time,” said Alissa Manes, co-owner.

Cheer classes start May 1st.