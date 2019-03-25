First African American woman to graduate from local college honored

JACKSON, Tenn.–Congratulations to the first African American woman, Anona Savage Huntley, to graduate from what was Lambuth College, now the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus. She returned home to Jackson this past weekend and was awarded a 50th Year medallion during the University at Memphis-Lambuth Blue Day Celebration. Huntley was in the Class of 1969 at Lambuth College.

The Class of 1969 and 1994 received medallions over the weekend. Recipients traveled from as far away as Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Florida for the ceremony.