Man dies after incident at Obion Co. jail

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Union City man has died after an incident early Monday morning at the Obion County Law Enforcement Complex, according to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Union City police brought 37-year-old Sterling Higgins to the jail around 1:45 a.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says Higgins was uncooperative with the arresting officer and correctional staff, assaulting jail staff members.

The sheriff’s office says Higgins was subdued and shortly afterward taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital for medical assistance.

Higgins was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says there were no apparent injuries to Higgins or any of the officers involved.

Higgins’ body has been sent for an autopsy.

His death is still under investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and are assisting in the investigation. The District Attorney’s office has also been notified.