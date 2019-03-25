Mayoral candidate forum preparations underway

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents in the Hub City get a chance to hear from candidates for city of Jackson mayor.

The Jackson Chamber will host a mayoral forum Tuesday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The forum is a chance for the community to learn more about the five candidates running for mayor.

“Jackson has had three mayors in the last 52 years, so this is a big deal,” said Leadership Jackson Alumni Association board member Caitlin Roach. “We want people to come out and learn more, because we want people to get out and vote.”

This is the first time in more than 10 years that an incumbent mayor is not on the ballot. Tuesday night, the audience will hear from Scott Conger, Jimmy Eldridge, Vicky Foote, Mark Johnstone and Jerry Woods. The forum is open to the public and, although they won’t be able to ask questions directly to the candidates, the candidates will still be answering questions about several topics.

“Candidates will take the stage and address issues such as small business development, infrastructure, economic development, tourism,” Roach said.

Although several other forums have been scheduled during this election season, this is one more chance for residents to learn more ahead of the May 7 election.

“We want them to be engaged in our community and really take an active stand, and we want them to be informed voters,” Roach said. “We’re providing this opportunity so we can hear from the candidates and learn what is the decision they want to make on May 7.”

The forum is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 8 p.m.