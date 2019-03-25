Mayoral candidate Jerry Woods holds community forum

JACKSON, Tenn.–A candidate for Jackson mayor held a community forum, Monday night.

Community members gathered at Northside Community Center to hear candidate, Dr. Jerry Woods.

Jackson residents proposed better lighting, better roads, and job opportunities..

Woods says he plans to improve communities by creating safer neighborhoods and an having organized city budget.

Woods will face mayoral candidates Jimmy Eldridge, Scott Conger, Vicky Foote and Mark Johnstone in the Jackson City Election, May 7.