President Trump says he is fine with release of Russia probe report

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report “wouldn’t bother me at all.”

Trump says he’s glad Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling is over and wishes it could have gone quicker. Trump says “we can never let this happen to another president again.”

Asked Monday whether Mueller had acted honorably, Trump responded: “Yes, he did.”

Attorney General William Barr has told Congress that Mueller found no evidence Trump or his associates conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mueller did not make a determination on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Trump was asked about Mueller’s report as he spoke to reporters along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.