Sheila Godwin announces her candidacy for City Council, District 3

JACKSON, Tenn.–A candidate for Jackson City Council makes an official announcement this afternoon.

Shelia Godwin announced her candidacy for city council District 3 at City Hall.

Godwin’s campaign slogan is ‘Do the Right Thing’.

Godwin said she has run for city council in the past and now she wants voter to give her a chance to make a change.

“Give me one term, I’m asking for you to give me one term and at the end of that term, if you can’t see any progress, vote me out,” said Sheila Godwin.

Godwin is running against incumbent District 3 City Councilman, Ernest Brooks.