TBI assists in case of missing Milan woman

MILAN, Tenn. — Police continue their search for a Milan woman who has been missing for two months.

This is not only causing concern for her family but also her friends and those who live in her community.

22- year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips has missing for two months. According to Milan police, she was last seen leaving her father’s home in Milan, January 9.

Her sister Moriah Leem says she feels better now that a state agency is assisting with the case.

“I am really happy,” said Leem. “I feel like we will be able to get answers now. Maybe they will work harder to figure out what happened to my sister.”

Leem says community members have reached out to her through Facebook to help search for her sister.

“A lady that said she saw my post and that she would help me start a search team with K-9’s, so we have to get back in touch with each other and figure out where to start,” said Leem.

Sarah’s sister says there has been several people questioned about her disappearance.

“We have people that were with her, it doesn’t mean they are a suspect but I think they are going to be investigated more to see maybe if they are telling the truth or something they are leaving out of the story,” said Leem.

Moriah says it has been an emotional ride for her since Sarah’s disappearance.

“If she is alive and okay, somehow by the grace of God if she is I would say please call me. I love you. I am really worried. This is one of the hardest things I have ever been through other than losing our mother,” said Leem.

The Milan Police Department is still investigating the missing person’s case.

The Dyersburg Police Department is also looking for another missing woman. Shelby Hubbard, 24, was last seen on February 14 by her mother. She was reported missing on February 15 around 5 a.m.

If you have information on these two missing women, contact the Milan Police Department, Dyersburg Police Department or contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.