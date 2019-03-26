Madison Co. Ethics Committee investigating complaints against JMC school board member

JACKSON, Tenn.-A meeting is called by the Madison County Ethics Committee to discuss complaints filed against a Jackson-Madison County School Board Member.

School Board member Morris Merriweather received backlash in February over emails between himself and a former school teacher.

Committee members say following these emails, up to seven complaints were sent in about Merriweather’s alleged comments in the email.

Some said Merriweather is in violation of the Jackson-Madison County School Board of Education Code of Ethics.

Therefore the Ethics Committee made a decision to go forward with an investigation into these accusations.

“We assigned an individual to contact the person who is accused and the accuser. The next meeting, they will come back with a report,” said Michael Steel, Chairman of the Madison County Ethics Committee.

The meeting will be held April 16 at 3 p.m. where a report will be given to determine if the Madison County Code of Ethics was violated by Merriweather.