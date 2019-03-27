Authorities continue to investigate homicide in McNairy County

McNAIRY CO., Tenn. — Tuesday morning, the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office got a call of a man dead inside a home on Beverly Lane.

“Through the course of our investigation, we have determined he’s the victim of foul play,” said McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Eduardo Cota.

Sheriff Buck told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that investigators were at the scene until 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, and less than eight hours later, they’re back continuing to look for evidence.

Investigators were inside and outside the home Wednesday morning, then they moved to the woods around the home.

“We are still talking with people, we are still talking with coworkers, we’re talking with associates, but at this point, we have not made an arrest,” Sheriff Buck said.

The TBI was also called to help process the crime scene.

“And we’re asking anyone with any information to come forward to us at the sheriff’s office and help us with it,” Sheriff Buck said.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at the 731-645-1004.