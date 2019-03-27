Man in custody after shooting at east Jackson factory

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a co-worker at an east Jackson business.

Jackson police responded to the shooting around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on College Park Cove.

Police say the 44-year-old victim identified the alleged shooter as his co-worker, 41-year-old Bruce Cole, of Jackson.

Officers spotted Cole in a vehicle driving on Old Hickory Boulevard after the shooting, according to a news release. Police say Cole was the passenger in the vehicle, and when officers attempted to stop the car, Cole ran into a heavily wooded area.

The release says Cole ran across Interstate 40 toward Vann Drive, where he was arrested.

The victim has not been identified. Police say he was taken to a Memphis-area hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Cole has not been formally charged in connection with the shooting at this time.