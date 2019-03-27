State representative looks to reform welfare system with new drug testing bill

PARIS, Tenn. — One Tennessee State Representative is looking to crack down on the misuse of the welfare system with Tennessee House Bill 88.

“The chances of any of these individuals getting off of government assistance and turning their lives around if they’ve got a substance abuse problem are greatly diminished,” says Representative Bruce Griffey of Paris, Tennessee.

Representative Griffey says it is time for stricter rules in regards to who can use welfare assistance, and they should start that process with those who abuse drugs.

“Meth, cocaine, marijuana, illegal opioid use, which is a huge problem in my district,” says Griffey.

According to the bill, those with a criminal record would have to go through mandatory drug testing.

“Most of the folks that come through criminal court have substance abuse issues, so we felt that might be the most logical place to start,” says Griffey.

He says the purpose of the bill isn’t to further punish those who test positive for illegal substances, but instead to help them.

“If they got a problem, we have to try to get them referred to a rehabilitation specialist,” said Griffey. “Try to get them some help, so hopefully they get off drug addiction problems, and hopefully become working productive members of the community.”

According to Representative Griffey, if anyone with a criminal record refuses to do the drug test or answer the questionnaire, they will be ineligible to get welfare benefits.