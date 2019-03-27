TBI assists after woman’s body found in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a woman’s body is found in a field near Dyersburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body of a black female was found Tuesday near Rosemont Cove.

The body has not been identified, and no cause of death has been confirmed.

The TBI Crime Scene Unit is assisting in the investigation.

The TBI says they are investigating at the request of District Attorney General Danny Goodman.