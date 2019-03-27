West Tennessee sawmill receives state grant, plans expansion

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The White Oak Stave sawmill in Medon is the latest recipient of the Agricultural Enterprise Fund.

“Tennessee’s forest industry contributes over $24 billion to Tennessee’s economy, and it employs over 100,000 people, so it’s a very significant economic engine,” said assistant commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, David Arnold.

Arnold and other TDA representatives stopped by the sawmill to present a sign notifying the business of the $50,000 grant.

“This is one way the forester community can directly help the governor address his priorities, and hopefully develop stronger rural economies within those 15 distressed counties,” Arnold said.

Plant manager Waymon Scroggs led a tour of the facilities, where they produce the wood staves for whiskey barrels. He says the sawmill is growing exponentially.

“Eighty-two employees now, up from about 45 two years ago, and we’re still adding on jobs. We expect to be at 100 employees by the end of next month,” Scroggs said.

He says the $50,000 grant will go toward expansion and upgrades.

“A new band saw to add on one of our production lines, and we’re also going to be doing some more equipment upgrades inside the mills, and purchase more modernized equipment,” Scroggs said.

Assistant Commissioner Arnold says the benefits of this grant will also be felt in the surrounding community.

“Once that production has expanded, it’s going to allow landowners in the area to receive more for their timber,” Arnold said.

Scroggs says the whiskey business has undergone a boom since 2012 and the plant is simply trying to help keep up with demand.

The money was part of the sixth round of funding for the AEF program. Seven other Tennessee businesses also received state grants.