‘Boots and Bands’ event raises money for local nonprofits

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families and friends put on their cowboy boots for a night of fun, and it’s all for a good cause.

The Jackson Service League hosted the 7th annual Boots and Bands Fundraiser tonight.

The Jackson Service League is an organization that helps nonprofit organizations financially.

Organizers say this event usually raises between three and four thousand dollars.

Over two hundred people enjoyed bingo, a silent auction and a meal from the Old Country Store at this evening’s fundraiser.

“Jackson Service League helps mainly organizations that help children and women, and it’s women enabling other women and giving them power over their struggles,” said event organizer Sarah Estes.

Some of the nonprofits include WRAP, RIFA, The Dream Center and The Star Center.