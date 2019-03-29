Leadership summit features workshops, panel discussions at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosted an inaugural leadership conference.

Students and community members gathered at Lane College for the Lane College Community Summit.

The conference consisted of workshops and panel discussions.

Companies including Coca-Cola and FedEx were there, along with healthcare officials.

Many shared personal success stories.

“Student success is a priority at lane college, and it’s so good to have persons who are in the corporate area to come and speak to our students, especially persons who look like them and who started their journey just like them,” said darlette samuels, vp of institutional advancement at lane college.

The leadership conference is free and continues tomorrow morning at 9.