Colder Than Average Conditions To Start The Week

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday, March 30th

The potential for severe weather was there for Saturday but all we ended up seeing were some isolated storms during the afternoon. The showers cleared out just after 8 p.m. after the cold front passed, but this brought a significant drop in temperatures for the day. Highs were in the low 70s by 3 p.m. and dropped 20°F by 5 p.m. Colder, drier air continues to pool in from the north tonight. We’ll see gradual clearing overnight with temperatures dropping to near freezing.

Highs on Sunday will be 20 degrees cooler than Saturday’s, and about 15 degrees below our average of 67°F. Fortunately, we’ll see the return of mostly sunny skies for the next few days as high pressure dominates the area. It will stay below average into Monday as well. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday are expected to drop below freezing. A Freeze Watch will be issued for that time period for all of West Tennessee.

By Wednesday seasonable temperatures return before warming up into the 70s by the end of the week. That will be followed by a chance for a few showers and storms on Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

