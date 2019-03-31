A Cold Start To April

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Sunday, March 31st

*Expect some frosty spots overnight as temperatures drop to below freezing. Morning lows will range anywhere from 32-25°F Monday. A Freeze Warning has been issued from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. tonight.*

Monday will be another mainly sunny day! Highs will only be slightly higher than Sunday’s. A weak disturbance out west will move into parts of northern Mississippi early in the day. Rain chances in that area are low, but for West Tennessee it could bring increased cloud cover during parts of the day.

High pressure continues to dominate. A change in the pattern by the middle of the week though will not only bring the return of warm, moist air but also increased rain chances. By Thursday morning showers are expected to move in, along with the chance for a few scattered storms that afternoon and evening. By Friday, besides seeing a few lingering showers, there will be a brief dry period going into the weekend.

The next 6-10 days Tennessee can experience warmer than average temperatures for the first week of April. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

