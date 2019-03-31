A Jackson family celebrates Christmas in Spring

JACKSON, Tenn– Looking the outside it looks like a regular day in Spring.

But on the inside, it looks like a celebration that only falls on the 25th of December.

“I said we can have Christmas anytime,” said Georgia Drumwright.

Mother of 3, grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 19, Georgia Drumwright said traditions in her family never go un-celebrated.

“We have had a thing, to have Christmas every year, at our home,” said Drumwright.

“Well we’ve had a Christmas party at my house ever since, we started having babies,” Drumwright said.

Her Christmas party was put on hold this year for two of her great grandchildren being born.

“I said when do you want to have Christmas because you not going to be able to on this year on count of the babies,” said Drumwright.

Her family decided it would be best to have the Christmas party in March to keep the tradition going.

“Great grandchildren asked me, is it somebody’s birthday, and I said no you’ll see in a minute, and I came out with my Christmas shirt on, and he said, you mean we gone get presents and I said yea,” Drumwright said.

Drumwright said Christmas can be celebrated any day as long as there’s still family around.

“It’s what’s in the heart and getting together, to make a day of it, God had just been so good to me, and I can just see his whole path,” said Drumwright.