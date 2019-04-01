Barber School in Jackson closes suddenly, cites financial aid

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of The Barber School in Jackson were shocked Monday morning when they arrived to find the school was shut down.

A sheet of paper posted on the school’s door says the sudden closure is due to the U.S. Department of Education no longer allowing the school to receive financial aid.

“The Barber School regrets to inform you effective March 31, 2019, The Department of Education has denied this institution to receive financial aid,” the notice says. “This unexpected decision from [the] Department of Education is overwhelming to us all. However, The Barber School is dedicated to seek information from The Department of Education on transferring and assisting our students.”

The notice goes on to say that students can expect an email, text or phone call for updates from the school.

The only contact information listed on the notice is for the U.S. Department of Education.

Around two dozen students were standing outside the school, located on Carriage House Drive, when WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News arrived. They said they had no notice of the closure and that the school was open Saturday.

