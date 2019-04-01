Local student wins full-ride scholarship to Bethel University

GLEASON, Tenn. — High school graduation is just around the corner, and for many students, that means applications for college and scholarships.



Gleason High School senior Edward Castleman Jr. applied to Bethel Univeristy.

While Castleman knew he won a scholarship from Bethel, he wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

Middle and high school students gathered for a seemingly normal assembly Monday morning, waiting to hear from Bethel faculty members. But for Castleman, the assembly meant big news.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Castleman said. “It gets a weight off my shoulders. It’s like an air of security, knowing that my college, as long as I keep my grades up, is pretty much covered.”

Castleman won a scholarship, which will help him through the next four years.

“The Hendrix family, years ago, left money to Bethel University to help an outstanding student get the scholarship where full tuition, full room and full board is paid for four years for a student,” Bethel University President Walter Butler said. “The scholarship to Edward will mean an excess of $100,000 over four years.”

Castleman plans to major in history and minor in English, and then get his Ph.D. to become a professor.

“I can get the full college experience, so I can stay on campus, I can go to classes and just really take it all in,” Castleman said.