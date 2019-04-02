Barber School students can pick up withdrawal forms, belongings Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — After the sudden closure of a north Jackson school, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has an update for students.

In a news release Tuesday, the department says they have been in contact with the school operator, Torrus Brooks. According to the release, Brooks told TDCI that he has contacted other local schools to determine their availability to take on additional students.

No further information about student enrollment is currently available.

Students whose belongings are still inside The Barber School on Carriage House Drive in Jackson will be able to get those items, as well as withdrawal completion forms, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 4.

The Memphis locations will be opened and available to enter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, and Friday, April 5.

A notice posted Monday on the door of The Barber School in Jackson said the school was closed as of Sunday after the Department of Education had denied the institution to receive financial aid.