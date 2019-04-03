What’s New Wednesday: Quench Juice LLC

Reese Stasel is 15-years-old, but when he was 5-years-old, his family thought he may not make it.

“I was ‘ bout 5 and I was sick. I didn’t know what to do and I just kept getting sicker,” said Reese.

“He was having trouble speaking clearly and having trouble breathing well. I didn’t think he was going to live another year. It was devastating, but I just kept praying. I kept listening,” said Jennifer Stasel, Reese’s mother.

She says the doctor didn’t prescribe medicine.

“The doctor said he needed juices, so we started him on a juicing protocol and sure enough he got better,” said Jennifer.

“I’m happy and grateful and thankful and a lot of it was the Lord. I praise Him,” said Reese.

However the tough road was not over, Jennifer was diagnosed with a small brain tumor, yet she also credits natural juices for her healing.

“I went and got my blood work checked. It was all better and there was no sign of a tumor anymore,” said Jennifer.

The family’s homemade juices got so popular with friends and neighbors, they dropped everything and opened Quench Juice LLC in North Jackson. They offer a variety of raw fruit and vegetable juices, raw season nuts, supplements and fermented foods.

“Then, it kept getting more and more and more and more and I thought this might be good to community,” said Jennifer.

The juices provide a taste for a healthier life. Jennifer and Reese say they feel so blessed.

“I am so thankful. I think there’s a lot of people that walk through the day and don’t realize how blessed they are,” said Jennifer.