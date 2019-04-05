Candidate announces bid for Jackson City Council, District 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another candidate is throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming City of Jackson elections.

Jerome Cephus III announced his campaign for Jackson City Council District 6.

Cephus says one of his primary goals would be improving the education system.

He says he wants to make Pre-K programs available throughout the city of Jackson.

“What I would do is partner with local businesses, in addition to the school system, and come up with some additional grants that are necessary so that we can actually make this a reality,” Cephus said.

Early voting for the mayoral and city council elections starts April 17 and runs through May 2. Elections will be held May 7.