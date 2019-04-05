First Friday Forum discusses importance of literacy at young age

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local event reminded many about the importance of childhood literacy.

James Christoferson, executive director from “Arise 2 Read,” was the guest speaker at this month’s First Friday Forum. He held a panel discussion along with other members of “Arise 2 Read,” “Hands Up!” preschool, Bodine Toyota and “Early Foundations” with the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Today’s topic was the importance of adult literacy for the future of Jackson.

“My role as the director of ‘Arise 2 Read,’ we are basically a non-profit that mobilizes adults to go into public schools and help second graders improve their reading,” Christoferson said.

Christoferson stressed the importance of reading in adult life to drive home why it is vital to educate children.

“For example, read recipes for healthy eating, you can’t read labels on medicine. You maybe can’t even get your drivers license. You can’t advance at work at all because you can’t read manuals or the training you need to advance at work,” Christoferson said.

Christoferson says he believes by helping children, the problem of illiteracy can be solved.

“The school district is doing a great job of amping, ramping up the reading program. We come along and just assist them on the sight words,” Christoferson said.

Arise 2 Read trains students for an hour a week and mentors them to improve reading skills.