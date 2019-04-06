Several Rounds Of Showers And Storms Continue Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:37 p.m. – Saturday, April 6th

Tonight starts what will be an active weekend ahead. There will be three major rounds of storms we’ll be looking into through Monday. Tonight, as a warm front lifts northwards we will see a few strong storms, mainly along and south of I-40. In the overnight hours we’ll see a brief break until another round moves in behind that front late Saturday, early Sunday morning.

The second round will be throughout the afternoon Sunday. This will be mainly in the form of widespread scattered showers and storms popping up due to the heating of the day. The severe weather risk for Sunday has all of West Tennessee and much of the Mid-South in a slight risk for a strong to severe storm. The impacts include hail and damaging winds.

The third round will move through Sunday night into early Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is expected to move through early in the day Monday. As it does, the potential for any active weather diminishes through the afternoon. This will be followed by the return of fair conditions by Tuesday, with warm conditions into the week. We could even see highs in the 80s by Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

