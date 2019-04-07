A Wet Start To Our Monday

Weather Update – 11:30 p.m. – Sunday, April 7th

More rain will move in tonight. A system centered over in eastern Texas will slowly move across central Mississippi and Alabama the next 24 hours. This will push some more rain our way overnight. Because the movement of it has been slow, we probably won’t see more widespread rain until after 1 a.m. for West Tennessee.

This also means we could see more rainfall accumulation from the downpours. Rainfall totals over an inch and large hail is not out of the question in some of these storms. They will be strong at times mainly along and south of I-40 and not expected to be severe.

Tomorrow will be mild again. A cold front will slowly trek across the area Monday morning and afternoon. When it does, by the afternoon much of the showers will be spotty and begin to taper off into the evening. A ridge of high pressure builds in behind that, allowing the return of dry conditions by Tuesday. We could even see highs in the 80s by Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com