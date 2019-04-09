Jefferson Award: Bobbie Boroughs

Bobbie Boroughs guides therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults with special needs.

“A lot of times they have sensory issues and it helps with muscles,” says Boroughs.

Boroughs created Sheltering Tree Ranch after her faith led her down this path.

“God just leads your steps and He makes ways that you don’t even see yet,” said Boroughs.

“My son is autistic and on the more severe side. And he’s 24. There wasn’t a lot of resources and that’s where Sheltering Tree was born,’ said Boroughs.

Sheltering Tree Ranch is a non-profit dedicated to providing support to children and adults with autism and other learning challenges.

“She’s an angel, I mean, that’s just it just wrapped up in one word. God has given her the gift that she has with these children and adults,” says

Debbe Welch, teacher and event coordinator for Sheltering Tree Ranch.

A god given talent; one that Boroughs hopes will inspire all people with disabilities to succeed.

“Every child is really the same. Take them as they are .This is what drives me everyday and keeps me up at night,’ says Boroughs.