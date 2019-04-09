Local university raises awareness of mental illness stigmas with a 5k glow run

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local university is putting its best foot forward for a good cause.

The school of Social Work at Union University hosted their 3rd annual ‘5k Glow Run’, Tuesday evening.



It’s called “Stomp out Stigma”, where runners and walkers are stomping out stigmas related to mental illness.

The students want to raise awareness and educate people about the issue of mental illness and to have more open conversations about it.

“Were just crazy because of our mental illness and were just trying to show people that’s not actually a form of strength, to speak out and there’s no reason to be ashamed of it,” said Nicollette Humphrey, a Union University student.

Singers with the Madison Academic Choir sang the National Anthem before the race began.