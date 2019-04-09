Woman charged with murder in shooting death of ex-husband

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot and killed her recently divorced husband.

Bradi Baker, 60, of Jackson was arrested Monday after the shooting outside a home at the corner of Hollywood Drive and Sherrell Drive, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 3 p.m. where they found the victim, 58-year-old Geoffrey Brunkhorst, of Memphis, the release says.

Police say Baker was still at the scene and armed when officers arrived. They say witnesses identified her as the shooter.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, which revealed that Baker shot Brunkhorst during an altercation, according to the release.

Baker was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Madison County Jail.

She is expected to be arraigned in Jackson City Court Wednesday morning on one count of first-degree murder.