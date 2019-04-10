What’s New Wednesday: Arrow Athletics

A new family friendly gym has hit the streets of the Hub City: Arrow Athletics on Vann Drive in Jackson.

Owner Alissa Maness says the y welcome people of all ages. They offer gymnastics, martial arts, self-defense, cheerleading and dance classes.

Parents can even watch their children on monitors.

“My daughter is a gymnast and my husband and I wanted to offer something to west Tennessee where families could get fit together. One of our coaches actually competed in the World Cup,” said Maness.

“I would love to be in the Olympics,” says 11-year-old Kylie Stemen. She has been doing gymnastics since she was 2-years-old.

She encourages everyone to give it a shot!

“Go ahead and do it! It’s fun! If it’s not your sport, it’s not your sport. Just try it out, you might be nervous. I was kind of scared, but it’s fun for me! I loved it when I was little. You get to do everything. I like it. It’s a lot of fun,” said Stemen.

Arrow Athletics is located at 1751 Vann Drive in Jackson. They offer a free t-shirt if you sign-up. They have an open house on April 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free food and demonstrations. They also offer free trial classes.