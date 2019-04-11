Donate Life flag raising ceremony brings awareness to organ donation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group gathers to honor organ and tissue donors.

West Tennessee Healthcare and Tennessee Donor Services hosted the annual Donate Life flag raising ceremony. The event honors organ and tissue donors, recipients and their families.

The ceremony took place Thursday at the south entrance of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on Forest Avenue.

Donate Life Month, the national observance in April, commemorates donors and their loved ones and those impacted by the gift of donation.

“We’ve been raising the flag for about seven years,” West Tennessee Healthcare President and CEO James Ross said. “We recognized that we need to do more to recognize those that give the gift of life.”

The annual observance is designed to build awareness in the community about donation and the importance of donor registry.

To register to be an organ and/or tissue donor, visit donatelifetn.org.