New Empire 8 theater officially opens in Jackson

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — The ribbon is cut and Jackson’s newest movie theater, The Empire 8, is officially open.

Phil Zacheretti is the President and CEO of Phoenix Theaters Entertainment, and he says this theater opening has been 18 months in the making.

“You’re going to get almost the best of everything that’s available throughout the country,” said Zacharetti. “Now we’re limited to size, so with eight screens we’ll have eight movies playing at most times.”

The owner says the community’s reaction so far has been great, especially with all of the new features it offers.

“It has the only laser projector that we know of in the state of Tennessee, so the digital is perfect, this is just perfect plus,” Zacharetti said.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist says this new theater is just another example of the city’s offerings to both residents and visitors from West Tennessee.

“We’re the entertainment capital of West Tennessee, and this just solidifies that standing in West Tennessee with the opening of this new theater in Jackson,” Mayor Gist said.

Zacheretti says the theater will be open every day of the year and will be offering free shows on select films during the summer.