Local businesses raise money for Chester County child abuse victims

MIFFLIN, Tenn.– Families gathered to raise money for child abuse victims.

Donors and local business owners joined together at the Mifflin Event Center for the 20th annual dinner and auction.The auction included tickets to Gatlinburg and concerts.

“Child abuse is something that is actually under reported and the number of cases is very daunting, so we want to help as many kids as possible so the more money we feed into this program, the more we can reach from those kids who are a little uneasy about coming forward and may need that additional help,” said Alex Beene, President of Chester County Carl Perkins Board.

Tickets where $125 dollars a piece.