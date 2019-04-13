Storms Ending Overnight, Cool And Scattered Rain for Sunday

Weather Update – 11:40 p.m. – Saturday, April 13th

West Tennessee has managed to stay away from any severe storms in the area as of now. There was frequent thunder and lightning through the afternoon and evening along with the widespread rain showers. Moderate showers continue for the night and will continue until at least 2 a.m. before they become more spotty overnight.

A surface low associated with a warm front lifting north tonight will move towards the northeast and move right across West Tennessee. As it does we’ll continue to warm up slightly in the low 60s. After it moves out it will allow for cooler air to pool in behind it, with temperatures dropping through the day Sunday. Temperatures will already be in the upper 40s by at least 3-4 p.m. Considerable cloudiness lingers for the day until gradual clearing occurs later Sunday night.

Fair weather is in store for Monday. Some patchy frost is possible in the morning hours Monday as temperatures drop to just above freezing. Highs will reach near 70°F by the afternoon. Another round of active weather in store for late Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

