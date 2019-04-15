Community comes together to support family of Henderson Co. commissioner

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Nearly 100 community members gathered at Lexington High School to support Henderson County Commissioner Shana Duke.

Shana’s husband, Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, says Shana recently had complications from surgery. On Saturday, the community came together to help with Shana’s medical costs by hosting a dinner and auction.

“When something like this happens, he steps up. Now he needs help, she needs help, and this community is all about that,” Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin said.

Saturday’s was the second fundraiser thrown for the Duke family, and community members say they were both a success.

“Friends came together, we decided to organize a hamburger fundraiser, we did that back in march, we were very successful in that, the community really came out and supported the event,” organizer Sandra Wood said.

Support which the Duke family appreciates tremendously.

“The thing about our community we live in, people in Lexington and Henderson county, we come together to help each other and that’s what happening here tonight,” Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said.

“You can tell that everyone loves the Duke family. The whole Duke family,” Wood said.

The funds raised from the event will be partially matched by the Modern Woodmen of America.