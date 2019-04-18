Portable heater recall

Heat Hero is recalling its portable plug-in heaters due to fire and burn hazards.

About 20,000 of the portable mini heaters are being recalled.

The heaters can reportedly overheat, smoke and catch fire.

The firm has received 117 reports of the heaters overheating, including 47 units smoking, and 10 catching fire.

The recalled heaters are black and measure about 10 inches tall, with an LED digital screen.

If you have bought one of these space heaters, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact Heat Hero for a free replacement unit.