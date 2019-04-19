Congregations gather for Good Friday
JACKSON, Tenn.–Easter is a couple of days away and many congregations gathered Friday night.
Northside United Methodist held their Good Friday service. The program alternated between choral performances and scripture readings.
Throughout the service, the lighting in the sanctuary gradually got darker until the entire congregation sat in complete darkness.
The church says the darkness helps in their understanding of Good Friday and what Christ did by sacrificing his life on the cross.