Easter Sunday Will Be Warmer With Abundant Sunshine

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday, April 20th

Saturday started off cool and windy. Winds have since calmed down going into the evening, but it will still be chill for the night. Lows will be in the mid 40s for many with spots in the low 40s. Clear and dry conditions will be lasting through the weekend thanks to high pressure centered in the gulf. Southerly winds will help bring the warmer temperatures back to the area by tomorrow.

Highs will be 10 degrees warmer by our Easter Sunday, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s. Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected for much of the day as well. This pattern lasts for several days. Cloud cover will slowly build getting into mid-week. An upper trough will move towards the Mid South Wednesday, bringing the chance for some showers and possible storms ahead of that through Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

