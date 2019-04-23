Funeral Services for Gloria Jean Pettis, age 67, will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Pettis died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Pettis will begin Thursday morning, April 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. Pettis will lie-in-state on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019 at Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church from 1:00 PM until time of service.

She is survived by two children, Cedric Johnson and Shantell Pettis; three sisters, Carolyn Ozier, Canoria Williams, and Paulette Brimm; one brother, Ronald “Wolf” Pettis; and five grandchildren.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.