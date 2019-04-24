US Rep. Kustoff meets with leadership group from UT Martin

ALAMO, Tenn. — A U.S. congressman from West Tennessee spoke Wednesday with a group from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Congressman David Kustoff spoke with participants of the Leadership WestStar Program at the Green Frog in Alamo.

Kustoff spoke about energy issues, the environment and the state of our economy. He then answered questions from the group.

Kustoff tells us why events like this are so important.

“The primary job of a congressman is to serve the community, serve the congressional district and know what is on people’s minds so that I better know how to vote when I’m in Washington,” Kustoff said.

Congressman Kustoff says Republicans are working on regulations that would help the U.S. become more energy independent in the future.