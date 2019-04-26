Emergency crews respond to one-car crash

JACKSON, Tenn.–First responders rush to a car accident on North Parkway in Jackson, Friday evening.

Jackson Police, the Jackson Fire Department and EMS were all on the scene.

As of late Friday night, there were no details on how many people were involved in the accident, but there was one car at the scene and one man could be seen being carried away in an ambulance.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will continue to update you on this incident as information becomes available.