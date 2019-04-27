“Crawfish for a Cure” raises money for American Cancer Society

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. – Hub City Brewing hosted “Crawfish for a Cure” tonight, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Attendees pay at the entrance, and then get to chow down to their heart’s content.

Organizer Beth Haltom shared some of the numbers for Saturday afternoon’s event.

“We ordered over 800 pounds of crawfish, 200 pounds of shrimp–typical things at a crawfish boil, corn and potatoes, and they’re all about to be dumped on the table,” said Haltom.

The idea of a crawfish boil being used to raise money isn’t new–but organizer Haltom says that this year’s edition has doubled in size.

“We started a crawfish boil with about 175 people, and this year we’re at over 500 people coming. We raised $11,000 last year, and we’re going to double that this year,” said Haltom.

For many in attendance, the battle with cancer is personal. Philanthropist Carl Kirkland has beat cancer twice, and he says tonight’s event is a reminder of how many people are impacted by it.

“Every life is affected by cancer, whether you have it or your spouse, or family member or mother or dad have it, we’re all affected by cancer,” said Kirkland.

Organizers say the money raised tonight brings us one step closer to a cure.

“Because you never know when you’re going to be that family, that needs the support, that needs the help, that needs the money raised from tonight. That’s going to find a cure for your loved one,” said Haltom.